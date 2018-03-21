Fire destroys soon-to-be apartment building in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Fire crews in York dealing with snow and flames tonight at a fire in the city.

That fire started at the Old Weaver Organ and Piano Company late this afternoon.

Firefighters have been on scene for hours.

The deputy chief here tells me the main focus tonight has been putting it out and making sure it doesn’t spread.

A fire rips through the Weaver Point Lofts Apartment building on the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street in York.

Smoke filling the sky while snow fell.

That combination created a problem for York Public Corks crews trying to clear York streets.

"There was a situation here where this major fire behind me here actually blocked some of the snow plows from being able to get out," said Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Officials say it quickly became unsafe for firefighters to go into the building, and eventually, part of it collapsed.

One man who says he was doing electrical work in the building lost all of his equipment.

“It’s pretty bad. All of our tools are in there, materials. I mean hundreds of thousands of dollars are in there," Kevin Hoerner, the owner of Live Electric.

Disappointing for some because the building was being renovated into new apartments.

"This project was almost 75 percent finished,. The fourth floor, they just put appliances up there," said Hoerner.

“I know he was deep into creating great housing here in the city. It is a shame," added Helfrich.

No one was inside; however, one firefighter sustained an ankle injury and went to the hospital for treatment.

Fire crews are expected to be out here again tomorrow morning, trying to figure out what started the fire.