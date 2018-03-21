FOX43 Capitol Beat – Pa. Senator Jake Corman

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-Centre) sat down with FOX43 Morning News’ Matt Maisel for this week’s Capitol Beat.

Corman was one of a handful of GOP lawmakers who challenged the State Supreme Court’s recently drawn Congressional district map. On Monday, a U.S. federal court ruled the state Republicans had no basis to challenge the map because it did not unfairly affect them. Meanwhile, just a few hours later, the United States Supreme Court denied a request from Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers to delay putting the map into play.

During the Capitol Beat interview, Corman reacted to the courts’ rulings, while also weighing in on upcoming legislation involving strengthening Pennsylvania’s domestic violence and school safety laws.