× Furry Friends with Big Mac, the cat

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Big Mac, the cat!

Big Mac joins us today from Centerville Pet Rescue.

He was a stray in Elizabethtown that went door to door asking for help, and has an apparent bite wound on his ear.

After being taken in by Centerville Pet Rescue, Big Mac has been properly vetted and is available for adoption.

Big Mac loves to play, snuggle, and gets along well with other cats.