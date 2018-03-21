Gusty and chilly despite sunshine Thursday

GUSTY & STAYING COLD

Snow winds down this evening as the nor’easter pulls away from the area. The breeze continues for the next two days. Some pretty chilly weather with highs only in the lower 40s both Thursday and Friday. A fair amount of sunshine expected until Friday, when more clouds stream across the area. Calmer conditions settle in for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Winds are much lighter, however, it remains chilly and well below average in the lower 40s Saturday. Bright skies diminish somewhat by afternoon with clouds increasing. A storm system slides by to our south clipping us with just the clouds for now. We need to keep an eye on this one for the potential to shift more north. A jog north would result in wintry precipitation so we’ll keep monitoring the trends. Clouds mix with sunshine Sunday and it’s an even colder day with highs barely climbing to near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK

A couple of brighter days and finally some warmer temperatures. Still not quite where we should be for this time of the year. Skies are mostly sunny Monday with highs in the middle 40s. We bump up temperatures to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies and dry weather continues too. Shower chances do return on Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist