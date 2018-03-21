× Lancaster County police department charges Mother Nature with public drunkenness

MOUNT JOY, Lancaster County — Mount Joy police have filed public drunkenness charges…against Mother Nature.

In a lighthearted Facebook post intended to lighten things up as most of Central Pennsylvania gets buried under a Nor’easter snowstorm one day after the start of Spring, the Lancaster County police department said in its post that Mother Nature was told several times to “Go home, you’re drunk,” but refused police directives.

The Pennsylvania groundhog is listed as an accomplice in the post, which concludes with a serious reminder to stay safe in the challenging weather conditions.