Lollapalooza announces lineup for four-day summer festival in Chicago

CHICAGO — Here’s a little something to help you out of any snowstorm-related doldrums:

Lollapalooza has announced the lineup for this summer’s four-day music festival in Chicago’s Grant Park, according to WGN.

The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, and Arctic Monkeys are listed as the headliners. Other performers include Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Khalid, Tyler the Creator, and LL Cool J — among dozens of others.

Four-day general admission tickets are now on sale.

The passes cost $335, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

Single-day tickets are not for sale yet. Those tickets are “coming soon,” according to the official Lollapalooza website.

The four-day Lollapalooza Festival will run this year from August 2-5 in Chicago’s Grant Park.