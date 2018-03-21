Nor’easter doesn’t keep die-hard snow lovers at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The recent Nor’easter couldn’t keep some people home Wednesday.

While many schools and businesses called for a snow day, some people decided to not stay home.

Even the icy road conditions weren’t a deterrent for die-hard skiers and snowboarders determined to hit the slopes.

Roundtop Mountain Resort marketing director Chris Dudding said “people are super excited. All the schools are out, a lot of businesses are closed. So, they’re getting sort of a free extra day.”

Some people just aren’t ready to say goodbye to winter and hello to spring.

Snowboarder Matt Steele said “I love this! This is amazing. Like what a way to start spring. Everyone is posting on Facebook, I’m like, are you kidding me, enjoy this, this is wonderful.”

Skier Brian Keet said “fantastic! Wake up, a powder day here at Roundtop, March 21st. Doesn’t get any better than that.”

This latest blast of winter-like weather is a boom for business at Roundtop Mountain Resort. It’s parking lot was packed with cars.

“The whole way up here, I saw like no cars. It was like just my tracks going up. I started early. I came up here at 8, they let me in at 8:30, it was awesome,” Steele said.

“I got here a little before 9 o’clock, the roads were snow covered but we made it. Four-wheel drive made it easy,” Skeet said.

This snow day wasn’t just for kids.

“Self-employed so I make my own hours. I love it,” Keet said.

“Like I go to HACC, right, so I’m really hoping, I got a test tonight, I had a test yesterday that got cancelled. I’m like yeah baby, and now I’m hoping for another cancellation tonight. So, it’s awesome,” Steele said.

“People, they’ll find a way here, couldn’t get to school but they can definitely get here,” Dudding said.

Clearly, this nor’easter was no match for these skiers and snowboarders.

“That’s what skiing and snow boarding is all about, is that community, it’s freaking awesome,” Steele said.

“Can’t miss a powder day in Pennsylvania, that’s for sure,” Keet said.

It was a gift from Mother Nature for not only snow lovers, but it also gave Roundtop a boost in late-March business from skiers and snowboarders.

“There’s still a lot of people who still want to. Our numbers aren’t nearly what they are in February, but there’s still quite a few people who ski as long as we’re here. This snow is going to bring out even more, so we’re really happy about that,” Dudding said.

“We were still making snow as recently as last weekend, but having it fall out of the sky certainly adds not only excitement, but also gives us a little bit of fresh snow on the slopes,” Dudding added.

Whether that powder falls naturally, or is man-made, Roundtop management hopes to hold onto winter as long as possible.

“It all depends on the weather. Things can change so quickly here, so we know we’re going to be open through this weekend. Then, we’ll take a look at how things are looking for next week’s weather, and we’ll go from there,” Dudding said.