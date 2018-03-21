× Orioles sign pitcher Alex Cobb to four-year deal

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Orioles have added another established starting pitcher to their staff.

The team announced that they have come to terms with P Alex Cobb on a four-year deal.

According to Bruce Levine, Cobb’s deal will be worth $57 million.

Cobb, 30, spent his entire six-year career with the Tampa Bay Rays, meaning he has experience against American League East teams.

Overall, he has a 48-35 record with a 3.66 ERA.

In 2017, Cobb started 29 games for the Rays, going 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA.

According to Dan Connolly, Cobb and the team have agreed for him to begin the season in the minor leagues in order for him to be properly stretched out as a starting pitcher.