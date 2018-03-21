× PA Turnpike Reduces Speed Limits Statewide Due to Weather

HARRISBURG, PA — Due to weather-related roadway conditions, the PA Turnpike has temporarily lowered the speed limit on much of its system. Speeds are now reduced to 45 mph on the entire east-west mainline from Ohio to NJ as well as the entire Northeastern Extension.

Snowfall is expected to continue through this afternoon; several crashes have been reported as PA Turnpike crews continue to treat the roadway. During a weather emergency, the objective is to keep roads passable, not totally free of snow or ice; crews will continue to treat until precipitation ends and roads are clear.

While driving in severe weather, motorists are advised to follow these protocols:

always travel at a safe speed for conditions, no matter what the posted limit is;

allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks; and

never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt.

In case of an accident, breakdown or other emergency, Turnpike motorists should dial *11 on a mobile phone. Be prepared to give the milepost location and direction of travel and move vehicles out of active travel lanes if possible.

The Turnpike reminds motorists to pack a winter emergency kit. A basic kit includes nonperishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider passenger necessities like baby food, pet supplies or medications.

Before heading out, motorists can check PA Turnpike conditions at www.paturnpike.com; look at the “active travel advisories” ticker at the top for restrictions. Travelers can also call the toll-free TRIP line at 866-976-TRIP (8747) for the latest travel information or follow the PA Turnpike on Twitter at: @PATurnpikeAlert.

SOURCE: PA Turnpike