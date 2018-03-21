× Pennsylvania Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Turnpike is partially closed in both directions to crashes.

Currently, crews are responding to the scene of a crash involving multiple tractor trailers on the westbound side of the Turnpike, near mile marker 266.

The westbound side of the Turnpike has been closed, while the eastbound side is currently limited to one lane.

There have been injuries reported in this incident, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

