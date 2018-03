× PIAA pushes its basketball championship schedule back to next week due to snowstorm

HARRISBURG — This week’s blast of winter weather has forced the PIAA to move its high school basketball championship games to next week.

Almost all of Tuesday’s semifinal games were pushed back to Thursday, which led to a scheduling crunch at Hershey’s Giant Center.

The PIAA announced the schedule changes Wednesday morning.

The 2018 PIAA Basketball Championships have been postponed in their entirety to Monday, March 26; Tuesday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 28 at Giant Center. Information for the unplayed semfiinal games will be updated soon. #piaa — PIAA District III (@piaadistrict3) March 21, 2018

The schedule for the PIAA Basketball Championships: Thursday's (March 22) original schedule will be played Monday, March 26; Friday's (March 23) will be played Tuesday, March and Saturday's (March 24) will be played Wednesday, March 28th #piaa — PIAA District III (@piaadistrict3) March 21, 2018