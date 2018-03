× Police investigating possible prowling incident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a possible prowling incident that occurred over the weekend.

On March 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Skyline Drive in Pequea Township reported seeing an unknown person in their backyard.

That person was allegedly hiding behind a tree while looking in the resident’s back door.

There is no description of the suspect.