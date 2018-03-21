× Postal Service asks customers to clear walkways, areas around mailboxes

CENTRAL PA – In wake of mixtures of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice throughout Central PA, postal officials are asking for the public’s cooperation in keeping mailboxes, steps, and sidewalks clear of snow and ice so letter carriers are able to provide the safest, most efficient delivery service possible.

The Postal Service is asking customers to help keep their letter carrier safe this winter through the following actions:

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles. The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

SOURCE: USPS