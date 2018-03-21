Austin bombing suspect kills himself with explosive device, multiple reports say

TEXAS– A suspect whom authorities were allegedly attempting to arrest early Wednesday in the string of bombing attacks in Austin reportedly killed himself with an explosive device as police closed in, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

According to the newspaper, officials were able to identify a suspect in the past 24 hours based on information police had gained after the suspect shipped an explosive device from a FedEx store in Southwest Austin.

Authorities were able to use cell phone technology to trace the suspect to a hotel in Williamson County, an official told the newspaper.

Austin Police are currently reporting that an officer-involved shooting occurred.

APD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1700 block of N. IH-35. Media staging area will be at the Sherwin Williams Paint, 3321 N. IH-35. APD PIO will be en-route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

There is a media staging area being set up where more details are expected to be released.

Update: Media staging area 2120 North Mays St. https://t.co/4xQ1Cxt73d — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are on the scene as well.

BREAKING: ATF is with @Austin_Police and @FBISanAntonio on I-35 at the scene of the individual suspected in the #packagebombmurders pic.twitter.com/JAZssOclMI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 21, 2018

Interstate 35 Southbound is currently shut down in the area of the incident.

HAPPENING NOW: This is I-35 S in Round Rock near Old Settlers Blvd. It’s shut down after officer-involved shooting. @Austin_Police tell me one person is dead and this may be related to the #AustinBombings suspect. @FBI on scene. pic.twitter.com/A9J4ed0yYJ — JacquelineSarkissian (@JSarkissianFOX7) March 21, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.