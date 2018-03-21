Round two of snow brings additional accumulations Wednesday

ROUND 2 OF SNOW: ​ A complex system brings more snow to the region as a nor’easter develops through the morning and into the afternoon. Conditions are messy through the morning commute as more snow fills in and accumulates. Roads are slippery, slushy and dangerous at times, and this continues through the day. Snowfall rates could reach up to an inch per hour at times through the day, enough to reduce visibilities and make travel even more difficult. The snow won’t start to taper until about 6 P.M., but it lingers east the longest through the evening. A few lingering snow showers, especially east, are possible a bit past midnight. Total accumulations, including Tuesday snowfall, range from 10 to 18 inches south of the turnpike, and then there’s lesser amounts north. Wind gusts up to 25 to 30 miles per hour make wind chills feel like the 20s. The second half of the night is quiet, but icy and slippery spots are possible.

QUIETER STRETCH THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Breezy days are ahead, but the rest of the week and the weekend look much quieter in the wake of this nor’easter. Thursday is a breezy one, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Friday brings more of a chill, with partly sunny skies. The breezes remain as well. Saturday skies are mostly cloudy. Temperatures reach the lower 40s. We’re watching the potential for a system to the south to come close to the region. We’ll keep an eye on it for the chance of a snow/mix Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures fall back to near 40 degrees on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like some warming finally takes place through the early next, but temperatures still run a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. Skies are partly cloudy Monday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday brings more of the same, but temperatures are a touch higher. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great Thursday!