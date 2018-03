× RRTA suspending service at 12pm Wednesday

LANCASTER, PA — Due to the winter storm, RRTA will suspend service starting at noon for the remainder of the day, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. No fixed-route bus service will operate after noon today.

RRTA’s Red Rose Access shared ride service will also not operate except for medical trips only.

For more information or updates, please visit http://www.redrosetransit.com.