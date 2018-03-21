Snow brings bad conditions for drivers on the roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Thought it was time for sunshine and flowers? Think again.

"This is supposed to be the onion show," said Lance Beard, owner of Beard's Towing. "Ya know, every year the last show is the onion show for spring. We should have onions the size of our fists by this year."

Earlier today, some motorists braved the elements, picking up their snow day essentials, such as Dr. Pepper and slushies from Rutter's.

Those motorists included truck drivers who were waiting around due to PennDOT's tractor-trailer ban on Interstate 83.

"I don't really know how long I'm gonna be here, but it doesn't look good," said truck driver Susan Grimes.

Donald Morgan, also a truck driver, added, "I guess the snow plows can't keep up with the snowfall so it's pretty dangerous and slick."

As the snow storm continues, one truck driver had some good advice.

"Park it, go home and don't be out here," Melinda Guinn said.