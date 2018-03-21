State Rep. Nick Miccarelli announces he will not seek re-election
HARRISBURG — State Rep. Nick Miccarelli announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election.
The Delaware County Republican was accused of sexually or physically assaulting two woman over the last six years in a Philadelphia Inquirer report earlier this year.
One of the women, State Rep. Tara Toohill, had a protection from abuse order filed against Miccarelli, whom she accused of pointing a gun at her.
Miccarelli’s statement:
“After much personal reflection and consultation with my family, staff and legislative colleagues, I have decided today to remove my name from the ballot for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, effective immediately. I am making this difficult decision at this time to afford my party the opportunity to designate a new Republican candidate to be placed on the ballot for the May 15th Primary Election. I know this decision will be questioned by my many supporters and loyal constituents who have stood by me through some recent, trying times, but it’s in the best interests of me and my family to move on to the next chapter in our lives. I love this country and Commonwealth and have honorably served both overseas in combat and will continue to answer the call of duty for both in the future. My decision not to seek re-election should in no way be misconstrued by the public or misrepresented by the media as any admission of wrongdoing on my part. I intend to continue to work to clear my good name and reputation and put this current controversial situation behind me, once and for all. Finally, I thank the good people of the 162nd Legislative District for the honor of having been able to serve them for the past 10 years.”
40.273191 -76.886701