State Rep. Nick Miccarelli announces he will not seek re-election

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Nick Miccarelli announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election.

The Delaware County Republican was accused of sexually or physically assaulting two woman over the last six years in a Philadelphia Inquirer report earlier this year.

One of the women, State Rep. Tara Toohill, had a protection from abuse order filed against Miccarelli, whom she accused of pointing a gun at her.

Miccarelli’s statement: