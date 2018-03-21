× Weather conditions close PennDOT Driver License and Photo License Centers

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that, due to weather conditions, the Driver License and Photo License Centers in the following counties are now closed:

Adams County – Gettysburg Driver License Center (37 N. 4th, Gettysburg)

Cumberland County – Carlisle Driver License Center (Stonehenge Square, 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Suite 13, Carlisle)

Dauphin County – Harrisburg Driver and Vehicle Customer Service Center (1101 S. Front St., Harrisburg)

Franklin County – Chambersburg Driver License Center

Lancaster County – Lancaster Driver License Center (131 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster) and Lancaster Brimmer’s Photo License Center (1354 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster)

Lebanon County – Lebanon Driver License Center (900 East Cumberland St., Lebanon)

York County – York Driver License Center (South York Value Center, 2130 South Queen St., York) and York Runkles Photo License Center (1120 Roosevelt Ave., York)

Customers who have skills tests scheduled for today at any of these locations will be contacted by PennDOT staff to reschedule.

Customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, http://www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Source: PennDOT