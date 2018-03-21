Woman accused of leading police on high-speed chase after stealing vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 23-year-old woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after stealing a vehicle on Wednesday has been arrested.

According to Carlisle Police, Christy Fernandez hid in an unlocked, empty vehicle in a Giant parking lot. When the victim drove off, Fernandez allegedly crawled from the cargo area of the SUV and threatened to shoot the victim before demanding her to drive. The victim exited the vehicle after a brief struggle with Fernandez.

Fernandez was spotted by officers on Interstate 81 northbound and she eventually pulled over after approximately three miles of driving at a high rate of speed, police say.

Police add that Fernandez’s four-year-old and three-month-old child were in the vehicle during the pursuit. The three-month-old child was not properly secured.

Fernandez is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, terorristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.