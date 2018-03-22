A brisk day with plenty of cloud cover, and a stray rain or snow shower in the afternoon

CHILLY END TO THE WEEK

Gusts settle this evening and the breeze eases up. A cold night under partly cloudy skies. Lows drop to the 20s across the area. While we’ll see sunshine early Friday, clouds thicken up during much of the day holding temperatures to near 40 degrees. The breeze kicks in again too. There is a chance for a stray rain or snow shower as a weak disturbance in the upper levels swings through the area. Skies clear through evening leading to a cold morning Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Quiet weather expected but it remains chilly. Expect sunshine for a good portion of Saturday before clouds stream in across the area, as a system slides by to our south. It is cold with highs only in the lower 40s. For now, precipitation from the system is expected to remain across Maryland and Virginia. We continue to watch it closely. A slight job north could mean a few light snow showers overnight into early Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday is partly sunny, and even chillier in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures begin to turn around finally. Skies are mostly sunny, and temperatures climb to the lower and middle 40s. A few more clouds for Tuesday, however, a southerly breeze pushes temperatures closer to the 50 degree mark. We are finally at seasonable norms Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 50s, however, the milder air comes with the chance for a few showers during the day. A stray shower threat continues into Thursday with plenty of clouds and highs in the lower 50s.



