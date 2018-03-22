× AG Shapiro announces more charges against Johnstown Pediatrician for indecent assault

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa.– Following the January arrest of a Cambria and Somerset County pediatrician on charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced more charges against the doctor for indecent assault of a 14-year-old family relative.

Dr. Johnnie Barto, 70, of Delta Drive, Johnstown, was charged with additional counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children after a relative of Barto came forward to investigators and detailed her assault by him in 2002.

“These charges are deeply disturbing,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “First we charged this defendant with abusing a 12-year-old patient in his office. Today we’re charging him with assaulting a 14-year-old family member. We believe there are more victims out there in the Johnstown and Altoona area. Please come forward. We will protect you, and we will hold this predator accountable for his crimes.”

The victim in the latest case told investigators she was at a family gathering in October 2002 when she was 14, and fell asleep in the family room of Barto’s residence. She awoke to Barto touching her inappropriately. The victim told agents there was no mistaking Barto’s identity or his intent.

Attorney General Shapiro said his investigators, working with local police in Richland Township, believe there are other victims of Barto, and he urged them to come forward and speak with his agents.

“We want to hear from you,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Please call my office at a special hotline we’ve set up or call Richland Township police. We are actively pursuing every lead we receive. This is not the last time we will communicate with the public on this case.”

Bail was set on the latest charges at $100,000. Barto was ordered to have no contact of any kind with the victim in this case, and to not leave the state.

Anyone with information related to the Barto investigation should call the Office of Attorney General at 412-565-7680 or Richland Township Police at 814-266-8333. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Simquita Bridges.

Individuals who suspect an online predator or abuse can also send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.