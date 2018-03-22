At least one firefighter, several other people injured after portion of Weaver building collapses

YORK — UPDATE: The coroner’s office has responded to a hospital in York for a fatality in relation to the fire, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Previously: At least one firefighter and several other people were injured Thursday after another portion of the Weaver Points Lofts Apartment building collapsed, according to FOX43’s Ashley Paul, who is at the scene.

The building was in the process of being converted into loft apartments when it caught fire Wednesday. The north side portion of the building collapsed around 6 p.m. that night. Crews have been battling the blaze around the clock since then.

About 55 minutes prior to the second collapse, FOX43’s Ashley Paul reported that another spot of the building had rekindled.

UPDATE: Multiple firefighters have been loaded onto stretchers and taken by ambulance. The area is completely blocked off. @fox43 — Ashley Paul (@ashleypaulnews) March 22, 2018

UPDATE: People are running from the building as sections continue to collapse. You can see here the part that rekindled fell to the ground moments ago. It not appears another spot has now rekindled. Crews are clearing the area and actively returning to the scene. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/yCia5nyf05 — Ashley Paul (@ashleypaulnews) March 22, 2018

