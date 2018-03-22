Firefighter injured as another portion of Weaver building in York City collapses
YORK — Multiple firefighters were injured Thursday afternoon following the collapse of another portion of the Weaver building, according to FOX43’s Ashley Paul, who is at the scene.
The old piano building that was in the process of being converted into loft apartments caught fire Wednesday. Crews have been battling the blaze around the clock. A section of the building also collapsed that night.
