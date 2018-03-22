× Firefighter injured as another portion of Weaver building in York City collapses

YORK — Multiple firefighters were injured Thursday afternoon following the collapse of another portion of the Weaver building, according to FOX43’s Ashley Paul, who is at the scene.

UPDATE: Multiple firefighters have been loaded onto stretchers and taken by ambulance. The area is completely blocked off. @fox43 — Ashley Paul (@ashleypaulnews) March 22, 2018

The old piano building that was in the process of being converted into loft apartments caught fire Wednesday. Crews have been battling the blaze around the clock. A section of the building also collapsed that night.

BREAKING: Firefighter injured in the most recent collapse. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time. He is currently being taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital. @fox43 — Ashley Paul (@ashleypaulnews) March 22, 2018

This will be updated when more information becomes available.