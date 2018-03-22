× Hanover Eagles apparently abandon eggs

The Game Commission says the nesting pair of Bald Eagles in Hanover appear to have abandoned the eggs in their nest.

The two bald eagle eggs in the Hanover, Pa. nest were left unattended from about 3:30pm yesterday ( Wednesday, March 21st) and exposed to the winter conditions. The Game Commission believes that these eggs are no longer viable.

On the latest facebook post, they sa, “Nature can be difficult to watch. The Game Commission manages eagles in Pennsylvania as a population, not just individuals. Other nesting eagles, including those further north, also experience threats from winter weather and animal encounters. Despite some nest failures, the eagle population continues to thrive. If there are other adult eagles in the area it is an unlikely possibility that eagles could renest at this site. Thanks for your passion for Pennsylvania wildlife.”

You can watch the eagle nest camera here: http://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/BaldEagles/Pages/BaldEagleCamera2.aspx

In addition to the winter storms, the eagles have been dealing with at least one other eagle invading their nest.

On the eagle camera webpage, the Game Commission reports “extra” bald eagles may be adults that have not yet paired up and claimed a territory; they may attempt to interfere with this pair in order to claim a mate or territory. In a bit of foreshadowing, they reported on Tuesday that with the population filling the available habitat in many parts of Pennsylvania, it would not be surprising to see some increase in nest failure as a result of these interferences and competition disrupting the care of nest and young. “The big take-away lesson, bald eagles are well-adapted to Pennsylvania. They are well-adapted at selecting nest sites, building nests, and caring for eggs and young. This is one of the great lessons of the Game Commission’s bald eagle recovery effort and its annual monitoring of active eagle nests. As bald eagles are filling available habitat in some parts of the state, there will be some conflicts between competing eagles. We have never in modern history been witness to such conflict events and we will all learn as we go. In most conceivable circumstances, nature will be allowed to take its course without intervention. Should an injured eagle end up grounded, the Game Commission could facilitate it’s transfer to a licensed rehabilitation facility.”

SOURCE: PA Game Commission