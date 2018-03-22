Man arrested in connection with string of burglaries, thefts in Franklin Co.

METAL TWP., Franklin County — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts that occurred in Spring Run, Metal Township.

The alleged incidents took place between March 2 and March 13.

On three separate occasions, Michael Relaford broke into Bairs Gulf Station on Path Valley Road, stealing tobacco products, food and drinks, according to police. He also allegedly stole three shopping carts full of groceries, ammunition and cash from Path Valley Market, also located on Path Valley Road.

Police say Relaford then broke into Schoen’s Archery, located on Main Street. He is accused of stealing five long guns, eight handguns, ammunition, clothing and cash.

Relaford’s latest burglary occurred at a residence and a garage in the 19000 block of Spring Run Road where he stole a speaker and alcohol, police add.

All of the stolen items, including the firearms and ammunition, were recovered during a search at two separate dwellings that Relaford had been staying at.

He was placed in Franklin County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.