Man faces child pornography charge after police question him about robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 19-year-old man currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on a robbery charge now faces charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, according to a release from the Ephrata Police Department.

On February 16, Ephrata Police detectives interviewed Jeffrey Garrett about his involvement in a robbery (see above). During the interview, the Adamstown resident gave written consent for police to search his cellular phone for evidence, the department says.

Police discovered several images of suspected child pornography on Garrett’s phone while a phone analysis was being performed, the release states.

He was charged Thursday.