One firefighter killed, several others injured after portion of Weaver building collapses

YORK — One firefighter was killed Thursday and several others were injured after another portion of the Weaver Point Lofts Apartment building collapsed.

State Representative Kristin Phillips-Hill released a statement confirming the news of the deceased firefighter.

“A firefighter died today when a wall collapsed at the site of a fire yesterday in the City of York,” a portion of Rep. Phillips-Hill’s statement read.

The York County Coroner’s Office told FOX43 around 5:15 p.m. — about 25 minutes before Rep. Phillips-Hill’s statement — that its office had been called to a hospital in York in relation to the fire.

York Hospital added that four firefighters were brought in this afternoon following the latest collapse.

The building was in the process of being converted into loft apartments when it caught fire Wednesday. The north side portion of the building collapsed around 6 p.m. that night. Crews have been battling the blaze around the clock since then.

About 55 minutes prior to the second collapse, FOX43’s Ashley Paul reported that another spot of the building had rekindled.

Read State Representative Kristin Phillips-Hill’s full statement below:

Our local emergency responders are there for us in our time of need. Tonight, we need to be there for them. A firefighter died today when a wall collapsed at the site of a fire yesterday in the City of York. Four others are fighting for their lives right now at York Hospital. Every time the bell rings, every time the siren sounds, the men and women of our police and fire departments and ambulance services leave their posts, not knowing just what they will asked to deal with. It is a task not all of us can do, and for that we should be eternally grateful to them. Their families willingly give their loved ones to us, knowing all the while any call could be their last. That fateful realization is hitting home right now for the relatives of these firefighters. Our hearts are heavy tonight for the fraternity of firefighters in the City of York, as well as the families of their fallen.