Orioles elect Brian Roberts into Orioles Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Orioles have elected a longtime second baseman to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Brian Roberts, 40, has received the team’s highest honor after being drafted in the first round of the 1999 MLB Draft and spending 13 seasons with the Orioles.

The Orioles have announced that former O’s second baseman Brian Roberts has been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/SyfaRpabll — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 22, 2018

Roberts had 1452 hits, 910 runs, 278 stolen bases 92 HR’s and 542 RBI’s with a .278 average and .347 OBP over his tenure in Baltimore.

He played in at least 138 games for a six-year span from 2004-2009.

A two-time All-Star, Roberts was a fan favorite despite struggling with injuries his last four seasons with the team.

Roberts, along with longtime announcer Fred Manfra, will be honored at a luncheon at Oriole Park sponsored by the Oriole Advocates, founders of the Orioles Hall of Fame, on Friday, August 10 at noon, as well as during an on-field ceremony prior to the Orioles game on Saturday, August 11.