Police searching for other victims of Oxford man accused of sexually assaulting 3 juvenile boys

HARRISBURG — State Police are investigating whether a man charged with sexually abusing three juvenile males between 2015 and 2017 and accused of possessing more than 100,000 pornographic photos and videos of children may have abused other victims.

Robert Dean Caesar, 55, of Oxford, is charged with multiple counts, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful contact with a minor and possession of child pornography in connection to the alleged sexual assaults of two juvenile males between 2015 and 2017 and a third juvenile male in 2016, police say.

Police began investigating Caesar in January, when they received a tip that he was purchasing used boys’ underwear and bathing suits on eBay. Shortly thereafter, police say, the alleged abuse of the two juvenile boys between 2015 and 2017 was reported to police.

Information on the third alleged assault was later obtained by police, and a search warrant was obtained for Caesar’s electronic devices. The search revealed more than 100,000 pornographic images of children, police say.

Police are still analyzing the images, but Caesar has already been charged with more than 200 counts of possession of child pornography, according to police.

Caesar is originally from Philadelphia. Investigators say he has also lived in Oxford and Butler, along with Colorado and Florida. Police have reason to believe that Caesar may have sexually assaulted other victims who have yet to be identified.

Anyone with any information relating to victims and other incidents with Robert Caesar should contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or (800) 472-8477.

Reference incident number: PA2018-396820.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tips leading to arrests could be eligible for cash rewards