Resolution calls for free street parking after 5 p.m. in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Dauphin County Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday that would help pay for free street parking in Harrisburg.

The resolution calls for free parking starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, instead of 7 p.m., which is currently in place, according to a release issued by the Office of the Commissioners.

The county will use a portion of the hotel tax to pay its $110,000 share of the $270,00 annual cost to reimburse Park Harrisburg, the private firm that runs the city’s parking system, the release states. Harrisburg will also pay $110,000 while Downtown Improvement District will contribute $50,000.

“This board is committed to strengthening Harrisburg’s economy and we’ve heard from many restaurants and business owners asking for this change,” board Chairman Jeff Haste said. “We believe the benefits of bringing more visitors downtown are worth the cost.”

Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III added, “As the weather gets warmer, I look forward to seeing even more people taking advantage of the outdoor cafes and wonderful restaurants. The return of free downtown parking makes Harrisburg an even more attractive option for anyone looking for something fun to do after work.”