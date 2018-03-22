× Some sunshine returns Thursday, but it remains chilly with a breeze

QUIETER DAYS AHEAD: Breezy days are ahead, but the rest of the week looks much quieter in the wake of Wednesday’s nor’easter. The morning is cold, with a light wind and temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s. Roads are still quite slippery and icy, especially the secondary roads, so be prepared for slow travels to start the day. The rest of Thursday is a breezy one, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Wind chills values feel like the 30s with the breeze in play. The overnight period is partly clear and cold. Expect overnight low temperatures to fall into the 20s across the area. Friday brings more of a chill, with partly sunny skies. The breezes remain as well. Highs are near 40 degrees. There’s the chance for a couple afternoon rain or snow showers as a weak disturbance in the atmosphere swings through the area.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains on the chilly side for this time of year, but it should be quiet. Saturday brings sunshine to start, but some clouds could arrive later during the day as we watch a system that should pass to the south. Temperatures reach the lower 40s. We’re watching the potential for this system to the south to come close to the region. We’ll keep an eye on it for a brushing of light snow Saturday night into early Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday is partly sunny, and there’s a bit of a chill. Temperatures fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like some warming finally takes place through the early next, but temperatures still run a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. Skies are partly cloudy Monday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday brings more of the same, but temperatures are a touch higher. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 40s. The next chance for a few showers arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great Thursday!