× Vehicle strikes side of snow plow in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A vehicle struck the side of an Ephrata Borough snow plow Thursday morning in Lancaster County.

According to Ephrata Police, a sedan — traveling westbound on East Main Street (US 322) — drifted into the eastbound lane and impacted at the snow plow’s fuel tank. The sedan then briefly went under the truck, striking the underside as well as the rear driver’s tire, police add.

The driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old New Holland woman, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with moderate injuries.

The roadway was shut down for approximately 45 minutes.