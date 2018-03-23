× 4-H Clubs present check to local police officer battling cancer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Yesterday, three Cumberland County 4-H clubs presented Carlisle Borough Police Officer Corporal (Clp.) Timothy Groller with a check for more than $2,000 to benefit Clp. Groller’s fight against cancer at the Carlisle Borough Police Department in Carlisle.

“I commend our 4-H clubs and our members for their commitment to giving back to the community and supporting a worthy cause – especially when it involves an individual like Clp. Groller who serves our community every day,” said Logan D. Hall, 4-H Youth Development Educator. “This presentation truly exemplified the citizenship skills learned by our youth through the 4-H program.”

The 4-H clubs included: the Cumberland County 4-H Boots & Hooves Equine Club; the Cumberland County 4-H Farm Stock Club; and the Cumberland County 4-H Goat Club.

The 4-H clubs raised funds through an annual pancake benefit breakfast called “Pancakes and Ponies,” as well as pony rides and petting zoos.

“Our 4-H members that participate in community service learn the importance of assisting other in the local area and gain a skill set that they will use in their school and adulthood,” said Deb McLaughlin, Cumberland County 4-H Boots & Hooves Equine Club Organizational Leader. “The members, their families and our volunteers take great pride in organizing community service opportunities – including our annual Pancakes and Ponies Benefit Breakfast.”

Pancakes and Ponies, a pancake benefit breakfast with pony rides for children, started in 2014 as a community service opportunity through the Cumberland County 4-H Horse & Pony Club. All the proceeds from the breakfast and pony rides are given to individuals in the community to help lessen financial burdens. The proceeds from this year’s event went to three different individuals.

“I had the opportunity to attend the pancake breakfast this year and the support from the 4-H clubs was amazing,” Groller said. “The clubs are doing great things for individuals in our community and I am extremely grateful.”

Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Cumberland County – in addition to the other 66 counties throughout the state – has an Extension Youth Development Educator administering the local 4-H program through non-formal education and outreach.

For more information about the Penn State Extension 4-H program in Cumberland County, visit http://extension.psu.edu/cumberland, or contact the 4-H Department at 717.240.6500.

SOURCE: Penn State Extension