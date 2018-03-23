A quiet but cool weekend in store for the area

CHILLY BUT QUIET WEEKEND

T his evening skies clear leading to cold morning lows in the 20s once again. Plenty of sunshine for most of Saturday before clouds return later in the day. Afternoon highs are only in the lower 40s, staying well below average. Clouds begin to thin out Sunday afternoon. An easterly flow keeps temperatures chilly in the lower 40s again. A nice turn around in temperatures begins this week.

NEXT WEEK

Monday is still cooler than average, in the middle and upper 40s, despite a day full of sunshine. Morning lows are still quite cold in the 20s into Tuesday. Winds shift to the south with high pressure sitting east of us. This allows temperatures to flirt with 50 degrees. A few more clouds begin to drift in during the day. The first frontal boundary brings a few showers for Wednesday. Despite mostly cloudy skies, it is milder in the lower and middle 50s. Clouds and a few showers still possible for Thursday but temperatures boost well into the upper 50s. Best chance for showers arrives Friday with the passage of a cold front. Readings are near seasonable averages in the middle 50s.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist