× ATF National Response Team is assisting in the investigation of York building collapse

YORK — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has activated its National Response Team to respond to Wednesday’s fire at the former Weaver Piano & Organ Co. building in downtown York.

Special agents from the ATF Philadelphia Field division are also at the scene. A portion of the building collapsed Thursday afternoon while members of the York Fire Department were conducting operations. Four firefighters were trapped in the collapse. Firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony were killed, while two others were injured.

Members of the ATF Harrisburg Field Office responded to the fire scene to assist with the investigation. After meeting with the York Fire and Police Departments, additional resources were requested from the National Response Team.

NRT members were on scene Friday to assist with the investigation. The NRT will integrate with our partners to process the fire scene, conduct interviews, and provide digital mapping in an effort to provide a forensic blueprint of the scene. All of these efforts will be in support of our attempt to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and provide some answers to the victims’ families and fire department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Firefighters Flanscha and Anthony, who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting this fire. We also extend our condolences to the York Fire Department, which has suffered a great loss,” said Special Agent in Charge Donald Robinson, ATF Philadelphia Field Division.