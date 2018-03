Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Luck be a lady in the Big Apple of the 1950s. The five-time Tony and 1951 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical classic "Guys and Dolls" takes stage at the Fulton Theatre, bringing back classic songs of a love story so pure, it's been revived on Broadway three times.

Young Miss Adalaide has had enough of the gambling, noncommittal and long-winded relationship with her gangster fiancé, and decides it's time to take what's hers. Love is more than a game of chance for a high-stakes gambler bent on getting one last score.

You can immerse yourself in 1950s New York at Lancaster's Fulton Theatre now through March 31st. Ticket information can be found at https://thefulton.org/