Central Pennsylvania community rallies around York City Fire Department

YORK, P.A. --- Dozens gathered Friday night on Walnut Street to remember the lives of York City Firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

The two died Thursday afternoon after the old Weaver Organ and Piano building partially collapsed while crews were containing hot spots following a fire.

Now, neighboring fire departments want to help with their healing.

"Anything they need, we're going to do whatever we can to help them," said Senior Deputy Chief Mike Souder with the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire is manning an engine company with one officer and three firefighters in York Friday night to give their partners a chance to breath.

When it comes to tragedy, firefighters in Harrisburg know the pain.

A little over a year ago, Harrisburg Fire LT. Dennis Devoe was killed by a drunk driver on his way to the station to gear up.

Souder said they remember who came to their side.

"York stepped up. They provided firefighters, they provided staff for us while we went through our processes and it's our turn to pay that back," said Souders.

Firefighters from Lancaster City came to York Friday afternoon with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

Two white roses were in the center from their colleagues in the Red Rose City.

"In moments like these, the best comes out," said Mayor Danene Sorace.

Sorace said they will also provide a lieutenant and two firefighters to York Friday night for additional support, trying to do whatever they can to ease the burden.

"This is our community and while we may not work side by side with these individuals, we have a sense of what they're up against," said Sorace.

York City officials say they're feeling all the support from neighbors and colleagues, near and far.

"On behalf of the York City Fire Department and the people of York, words cannot express our appreciation to everyone who has reached out to us during this dark time," said Mayor Michael Helfrich.

There will be another vigil to remember the two fallen firefighters Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Goode School in York...

Fire officials say they're ready to continue lending a hand to their York partners, for however long they need it.