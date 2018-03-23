Charges dropped against Eastern York HS student who threatened to shoot up school

YORK COUNTY — The Eastern York High School student who made a threatening comment about shooting up the school in February had criminal charges dropped Thursday during his preliminary hearing.

Brennen Shenk, 18, was originally charged with three counts of terroristic threats and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, court documents show. Those charges were dropped as Shenk pleaded guilty to summary disorderly conduct, a non-traffic offense.

Shenk, of Wrightsville, made the threat to some friends on February 26. He was apprehended by Lower Windsor Township Police that same day following the school’s dismissal.