Chester County couple waives hearing in relation to dog deaths

CHESTER COUNTY — A Chester County couple have waived their preliminary hearing regarding the deaths of two dogs, a Bichon-type dog and a Golden Doodle-type dog.

Elizabeth “Betty” and John Stoltzfus, of Parkesburg, are accused of conspiring to kill the dogs, who had Brucellosis — an infectious bacterial disease — by hanging them at their dog kennel and then burning their bodies, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The couple faces multiple misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and conspiracy along with summary counts of animal cruelty, the SPCA’s release says.

“This case is especially heinous as it alleges the intentional torture of these two animals through hanging, which is a slow and painful way to die,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “It is our hope that these defendants are convicted and face the harshest penalties available.”

A formal arraignment has been scheduled for April 12.