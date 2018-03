× Crews on the scene of house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of an early morning house fire.

Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Valley Road in Springfield Township.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered or the extent of the damage at this time.

Crews working a residential structure fire in Springfield Township York County… The 700 block of Valley Rd is closed with fire police directing @fox43 @FOX43Traffic pic.twitter.com/wmRxRaPlec — Chris Garrett FOX43 (@ChrisFOX43) March 23, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.