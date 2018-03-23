× Dauphin County man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Susquehanna Township police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect accused of selling the drugs that caused a fatal overdose on Feb. 27.

Danny Quinones Chambers is charged with one count of drug delivery resulting in death, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance in connection to a fatal overdose that occurred on the 500 block of Alden Street.

Chambers is an absconder from Dauphin County Adult Probation & Parole, according to police. He could be in the Harrisburg or Lancaster area. He was last known to be operating a newer model white Ford Taurus, police say.

Anyone with information on Chambers is asked to contact Susquehanna Township police at (717) 558-6900.