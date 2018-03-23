× Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett indicted on charge he shoved, injured 66-year-old paraplegic woman at Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA — One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ biggest offseason acquisitions has been indicted on charges that he allegedly injured a 66-year-old paraplegic woman who was working at NRG Stadium during Super Bowl LI in 2017, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

A Harris County grand jury indicted defensive end Michael Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, Rapoport tweeted Friday.

New #Eagles DE Michael Bennett was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on a felony charge of injuring an elderly paraplegic woman at Super Bow LI. https://t.co/C1n2NJt6Fg pic.twitter.com/NWJG29BDIW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2018

The incident happened on Feb. 5, 2017 at the Super Bowl LI, when the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

Bennett, who was at the game as a spectator watching his brother, former New England Patriots tight end Marcellus Bennett, allegedly tried to get on the field. The victim and other stadium workers allegedly told Michael Bennett he had to use a different entrance. Instead, he allegedly shoved his way through, injuring the victim in the process.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A warrant has been issued for Michael Bennett’s arrest.