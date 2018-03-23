× Eagles sign wide receiver Mike Wallace to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have added a speedy veteran receiver to their squad.

The team has come to terms with WR Mike Wallace on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to Adam Schefter.

Wallace, 31, had 52 catches for 748 yards and 4 TDs for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.

Long known as a deep threat option, Wallace has averaged 14.4 yards per catch over his 9-year career.

He is expected to join a receiver rotation in the slot and outside that will include wide outs Nelson Algholor and Mack Hollins.