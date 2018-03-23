Father accused of driving daughter to buy heroin that killed her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man who gave his daughter life, is now accused of playing a role in her death. Prosecutors say 60-year-old Terry Hibbard took his daughter, Taralyn, to buy the heroin that killed her.

According to a criminal complaint, the Grafton man told investigators he took his daughter to Milwaukee to buy heroin "once or twice a week."

Last July, they stopped at 60th and Good Hope Road. Hibbard told investigators "Taralyn purchased $60 worth of heroin" from Davion "Cheese" Poe.

They drove home to a Grafton trailer park, and investigators say Hibbard told them his daughter "gave (him) a line to snort, keeping the rest."

The next morning, Taralyn was found dead.

During the investigation, authorities say they found a text conversation between Taralyn and someone listed as "daddy." In them, they talked about "how to obtain drugs" and discussed their dealer "Cheese."

In one text, investigators say the daughter told someone she overdosed and "her father had to use Narcan to revive her."

Hibbard now sits behind bars for reckless homicide, If convicted, he faces 40 years in prison.

As for Davion Poe, he was sentenced Wednesday, March 21, to eight years in prison and ten years extended supervision.