GoFundMe page established seeking funds to support families of firefighters killed or injured in York building collapse

YORK — Those interested in helping to support the families of the firefighters killed or injured in the collapse of a York City building Thursday afternoon now have the means to do so.

The York Professional Fire Fighters and IAFF Local 627 have established a GoFundMe page to collect donations for the families of firefighters Ivan Flanscha, Zachary Anthony, Erik Swanson and Assistant Chief Greg Atland.

Flanscha and Zachary died in the collapse, while Swanson and Atland were injured and remain hospitalized in serious condition.

The GoFundMe page has a goal of raising $100,000.

“The York Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 627 and the City of York Fire Department are accepting donations for all of the families during this very difficult time,” the message on the GoFundMe page says. “Please consider even a small donation – every little bit helps and all donations collected will go to the families.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and offered their support, condolences, and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”