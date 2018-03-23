× Gov. Wolf orders the Commonwealth Flag at Half-Staff to honor fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff on the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Dauphin County and throughout all of York County to honor fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

“This horrible accident is a tragic reminder of the sacrifices made every day by our first responders. Frances and I have these firefighters, their families, the fire department, and the City of York in our thoughts,” said Governor Wolf.

Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, both members of the York City Fire Department, died on Thursday, March 22, 2018, from injuries sustained in the line-of-duty.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, Friday, February 23, 2018, until their interments. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office