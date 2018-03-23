× Hill-Evans announces more than $40,000 grant for York facility

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, announced today that Air Dynamics Industrial Systems Corporation received a $40,024 grant to enhance their York County-based facility.

The money will support the purchase and installation of a solar power system. The Solar Energy Program funding request was approved Friday by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“I’m pleased that our state is continuing to make these smart, green and wise investments into our communities and businesses,” Hill-Evans said. “It’s via these investments that our future generations will see expanded opportunities for economic and environmentally mindful growth.”

The total project cost is $160,100, and will include installing a 72.93 kW commercial rooftop solar power generation facility on the roof of two of Air Dynamics Industrial Systems’ manufacturing buildings. Once completed, the project is anticipated to provide up to 128 percent of the company’s power demand and generate 79,134 kWh of electricity per year.

The Solar Energy Program provides grants and loans to promote the use of solar energy in Pennsylvania. The program is administered jointly by the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Environmental Protection under direction of the CFA.

SOURCE: House Democratic Communications Office