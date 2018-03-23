× Lancaster man wanted after fleeing police officer, driving recklessly

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is wanted after fleeing a police officer and driving recklessly while endangering others.

Timothy Flemming, 22, is facing reckless endangerment and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer charges for the incident.

On March 2 around 5:30 p.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop of Flemming, who pulled into the parking lot of the A-Plus in the 1200 block of Lititz Pike.

As the officer approached Flemming’s vehicle on foot, he drove off.

After a brief pursuit, Flemming began to drive recklessly and the pursuit was discontinued.

Flemming allegedly continued to drive recklessly, and crashed into another vehicle on N. Prince Street before fleeing the scene.

Police found that Flemming’s driver’s license was suspended due to a DUI at the time of the chase.

Any person knowing Flemming’s whereabouts should contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”