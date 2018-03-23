× Lancaster native Chris Heisey cut by the Minnesota Twins

MINNESOTA– A Lancaster native and Messiah College alum has failed to make one Major League club out of Spring Training.

The Minnesota Twins have granted OF Chris Heisey his release, according to Phil Miller of the Star Tribune.

Heisey, 33, failed to make the Twins out of Spring Training and will look to latch on with another MLB Club.

In limited action in 2017, Heisey hit .162 with 1 HR and 5 RBI’s in 38 games for the Washington Nationals.

The team released Heisey on July 30 last year, effectively ending his season.

Heisey is a career .230 hitter but has been valued by teams in the past for his superior outfield defense.