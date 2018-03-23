Lancaster native Chris Heisey cut by the Minnesota Twins

Posted 8:19 AM, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:40AM, March 23, 2018

CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 05: Chris Heisey #24 of the Minnesota Twins throws his bat after drawing a walk during the second inning of the spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field on March 05, 2018 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

MINNESOTA– A Lancaster native and Messiah College alum has failed to make one Major League club out of Spring Training.

The Minnesota Twins have granted OF Chris Heisey his release, according to Phil Miller of the Star Tribune.

Heisey, 33, failed to make the Twins out of Spring Training and will look to latch on with another MLB Club.

In limited action in 2017, Heisey hit .162 with 1 HR and 5 RBI’s in 38 games for the Washington Nationals.

The team released Heisey on July 30 last year, effectively ending his season.

Heisey is a career .230 hitter but has been valued by teams in the past for his superior outfield defense.

